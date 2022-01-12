Miles McBride, Jericho Sims play huge role in 110-105 win over Motor City Cruise

After a tough loss on Monday to the Motor City Cruise, the two teams faced off again on Tuesday night at the Webster Bank Arena. Prior to the start of the game, the New York Knicks announced Miles McBride and Jericho Sims were assigned to Westchester.

The Knicks scored the ball well in transition in the first quarter, while VJ King ran the floor well and scored a couple of those baskets. Jericho Sims was involved early and often. He was active on the glass, helped create extra possessions for the team, and was scoring in the paint.

The Knicks’ two-way player showed his strong ability to play above the rim and convert on his shots at the rim. Sims and McBride generated most of Westchester’s offense in the first half, while the former had 11 points and the latter had 19 points.

After trailing by eight points going into the fourth quarter, the Knicks opened the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run and took a 89-87 lead. Both teams went back-and-fourth in the final frame and traded leads in the process. Westchester took the lead with two minutes and forty seconds left in the game and held onto the lead for the remainder of the game. The Knicks walked out with a 110-105 win and their first victory of the regular season.

Miles McBride continued his strong play with Westchester. In his fifth game with the Dub Knicks, the rookie guard continued to show he can make an impact on both ends of the floor. McBride shot the ball well from deep, while actively looking to get his teammates involved. He was active defensively and used his quick hands to force turnovers. McBride is the fourth Westchester Knick to score at least 39 points in a game, along with Trey Burke (43), John Jenkins (41) and Doron Lamb (40).

McBride led Westchester with 39 points (15-26 FG & 5-9 3PT), eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Jericho Sims posted his second double-double (17 points (8-11 FG), 12 rebounds), along with two steals. Jordan Allen finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Westchester is back in action on Saturday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Tip off is at 7pm on the G League YouTube channel.