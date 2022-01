The Knicks take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at MSG. KP is out, and the Knicks don’t control Dallas’ draft pick this season, so this game is lacking some of the juice of recent seasons. Are you ready for Frank Ntilikina and Reggie Bullock’s emotional homecoming, Knicks fans?

Game is at 7:30 PM on ESPN.