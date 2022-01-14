Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks get back to .500 with wins over the Celtics, Spurs and Mavs.

-Looking back on the RJ Barrett buzzer beater against Boston.

-New York trades Kevin Knox to Atlanta and receive Cam Reddish in return.

-Plus, what role Reddish could fill on the team as the season continues.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 133 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!