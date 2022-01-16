Westchester Knicks fall to 1-4 following 132-104 loss to Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The last time the Westchester Knicks were in action, the team picked up an impressive win behind the strong play of Miles McBride and Jericho Sims. It was different heading into Saturday’s contest against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Leading scorer Miles McBride was with the New York Knicks. Two of the top four scorers in Luka Samanic (left heel) and Tyler Hall (left ankle), along with the team’s second best perimeter shooter MJ Walker (left ankle), were all out with injuries.

While Fort Wayne controlled nearly the entire game, Westchester kept the score close in the first quarter. Dewan Hernandez was dominant in the first half, as he put up a double-double in the first 24 minutes of action. He was efficient at scoring the ball and was active on the glass.

Fort Wayne opened things up in the second quarter and put up 37 points, while Gabe York totaled seven points in the quarter. Westchester had trouble containing Justin Anderson and Terry Taylor, as Anderson recorded 15 of his 17 points in the first half and Taylor put up a double-double. Taylor was one of three Mad Ants, along with Isaiah Jackson (25 points) and Nate Hinton (23 points), to finish with 20+ points.

Even though Westchester was down 103-77, the team fought hard in the fourth quarter and totaled 34 points in the final 12 minutes. The Mad Ants build up a huge lead that the Knicks couldn’t get close to. Westchester fell to 1-4 after the 132-104 loss.

Dewan Hernandez tallied his third double-double of the season (25 points and 14 rebounds), along with two steals and shot 11-of-17 from the field. Brandon Williams finished with 23 points (8-14 FG and 3-7 3PT) and five assists. Alan Griffin totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Blake Francis recorded 10 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Westchester is back in action on Wednesday against the Maine Celtics. Tip off is at 7pm on ESPN+ and MSG.