The New York Knicks take on the Raptors in a Sunday matinee. Your starters today are Mile McBride, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson. There is no center behind Taj. The Raptors, meanwhile, are fully healthy. Good luck!

Tip-off is at 3:30 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Raptors HQ. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams. Please be nice. Go the Knicks.