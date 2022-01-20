Westchester Knicks beat Maine Celtics behind 16 assists from Miles McBride

After a tough 132-104 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants last Saturday, the Westchester Knicks were back in action in their first game of a back-to-back against the Maine Celtics. The New York Knicks announced Miles McBride was assigned to the Dub Knicks, while Jericho Sims’ two-way contract was transferred to Westchester.

The Knicks opened the game on a 8-2 run behind six points from Aamir Simms. Simms made an impact early with his scoring and drained a couple threes. The Knicks rookie finished in double figures and played a huge role in the Knicks holding a double digit lead for most of the first half.

After giving up 132 points last Saturday, Westchester put together a great defensive first half. Maine shot 32.5 percent from the field and 24.0 from deep, while capitalizing on the Celtics’ 11 turnovers. While both teams were nearly even in the second half, Westchester’s first half lead was too much for Maine to overcome and the Knicks walked out with a 126-99 win.

Westchester played one of their best games of the season. The defense was superb and the team shot the ball well. The Knicks saw a balanced attack on the offensive end, which saw seven players finish in double figures. The ball movement was great and Miles McBride was controlling the team’s offense well. Jordan Allen put together one of the best three-point shooting games in franchise history. Allen drained nine triples and was one shy of tying Lamar Peter’s record.

Jordan Allen led Westchester with 27 points (9-15 3PT) and five rebounds. Aamir Simms (20 points and 12 rebounds) and Miles McBride (16 points and 16 assists) each recorded a double-double. Brandon Williams finished with 20 points, five assists and three steals. Jericho Sims totaled 14 points (7-7 FG) and nine rebounds. Dewan Hernandez had 13 points.

Westchester shot 52.3 percent from beyond the arc and dished out 31 assists on 44 field goals made. 53 of the team’s 126 points came from the bench.

The Knicks are back in action on Saturday against the Celtics. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG 2 and the G League YouTube channel.