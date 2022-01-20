Pelicans 102, Knicks 91: Scenes from a bench-led super-fake comeback

Hello, friends. Are you still interested in the 2021-22 New York Knicks? Then I hope you didn’t watch Thursday night’s contest with the New Orleans Pelicans. The starting lineup pretty much sucked from the opening tip, but they really sucked in the third quarter, as the Pels used a 35-15 run to end New York’s hopes. The bench put up a spirited fight in the fourth quarter, but we longtime Knicks fans can smell a fake comeback a mile away. Your final score is 102-91, and you can thank the bench for making it that close.

I will say, starting center Mitchell Robinson played a heck of a game, with 17 points and 17 rebounds. He just can’t hit his free throws (5-10). RJ Barrett also put up 17 points and played some decent defense on Brandon Ingram, but he too needs to hit his free throws (4-7). Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and particularly Julius Randle we horrific. And you bet your ass the boos rained down on Julius in that third quarter of doom. I’m sure we’ll hear about that in the media for the next few days.

Recap to come. Eat some cookies or drink some wine.