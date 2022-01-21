 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ep. 134 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

A lackluster week leads to more questions being asked of the Knicks plans at the trade deadline.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks win again in Atlanta, but then drop two straight at MSG leading to concerns over the team’s inconsistency.

-What will the Knicks do at the trade deadline? And will New York FINALLY address the point guard position?

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 134 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

