Knicks 110, Clippers 102: Scenes from the total package from RJ Barrett

The New York Knicks snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday afternoon with a thoroughly enjoyable 110-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clips are missing their stars, but they’re still a rock-solid club. This was a good win.

There were several heroes for the Knicks, but the game ball has to go to RJ Barrett. Rowan put up a spectacular line: 28 points, game-high 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. He wasn’t terribly efficient from the field, shooting 9-24, but he was superb for the most part. Thibs played him the entire second half, which I thought was a bit much, since they have a really tough game tomorrow at Cleveland.

The finger guns at the end were a nice touch.

RJ playing like a man possessed.



28 PTS / 10 REB / 4 AST pic.twitter.com/RE25JfEaa2 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 23, 2022

I loved the extra pass here to Evan Fournier.

Big time play here. Randle gets the switch and forces the double team at the elbow. Noel cuts baseline and brings RJ’s man with him. Julius is patient and finds RJ who swings to Fournier. Beautiful offense. pic.twitter.com/VCoGXSuXdh — Tom Piccolo (@Tom_Piccolo) January 23, 2022

Credit Julius Randle as well, who put up an excellent line of 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists (though he did turn the ball over 7 times). Julius did most of his work in the first and third quarters.

Also of note: Cam Reddish got his first game action as a Knick. He only played five minutes, all in the first half, but that’s Thibs for you.

Here’s Reddish’s first bucket as a Knick. Hella smooth.

Cam Reddish gets his first bucket as a Knick pic.twitter.com/eGZ4Q4DQpH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Recap to come.