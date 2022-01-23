 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks 110, Clippers 102: Scenes from the total package from RJ Barrett

RJ and Randle played well.

By Joe Flynn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday afternoon with a thoroughly enjoyable 110-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clips are missing their stars, but they’re still a rock-solid club. This was a good win.

There were several heroes for the Knicks, but the game ball has to go to RJ Barrett. Rowan put up a spectacular line: 28 points, game-high 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. He wasn’t terribly efficient from the field, shooting 9-24, but he was superb for the most part. Thibs played him the entire second half, which I thought was a bit much, since they have a really tough game tomorrow at Cleveland.

The finger guns at the end were a nice touch.

I loved the extra pass here to Evan Fournier.

Credit Julius Randle as well, who put up an excellent line of 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists (though he did turn the ball over 7 times). Julius did most of his work in the first and third quarters.

Also of note: Cam Reddish got his first game action as a Knick. He only played five minutes, all in the first half, but that’s Thibs for you.

Here’s Reddish’s first bucket as a Knick. Hella smooth.

Recap to come.

