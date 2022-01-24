Westchester Knicks trounced by Maine Celtics, 126-99

After securing a 126-99 victory over the Maine Celtics on Wednesday, the two teams faced off against on Saturday. The Knicks were without Miles McBride and Jericho Sims, as both were with the New York Knicks. Luka Samanic, MJ Walker, Tyler Hall and Quinton Rose were not available due to injury.

Westchester kept it closer for most of the first quarter until the final thirty seconds. Maine scored the final five points and continued their scoring ways in the second quarter, as the Celtics went on a 18-5 run to start the quarter. Maine maintained a double-digit lead for most of the quarter and took a 23-point into the second half.

The Knicks fought hard to cut their deficit and cut it to 10 points in the second half. Whenever Westchester would go on a run and inch closer to Maine, the Celtics would turn the tides and increase their lead. Maine’s strong perimeter shooting and ball movement (41 assists on 49 field goals made) continued in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a 142-117 loss for Westchester.

The Knicks struggled with their perimeter defense. One game after Westchester drained 23 three-pointers, Maine mirrored similar numbers on Saturday. The Celtics connected on 50 percent (26/52) of their perimeter shots. The Knicks struggled to contain Sam Hauser and Chris Clemons, as the former shot 6-of-14 from deep while the latter drained 10 triples.

Brandon Williams led Westchester with 35 points (6/11 3PT) and eight assists. Dewan Hernandez finished with 23 points (11/17 FG) and six rebounds. Jordan Allen totaled 17 points (3/7 3PT), four assists and four rebounds. Blake Francis recorded 15 points (3/6 3PT) and six assists.

The Knicks are back in action on Monday against the Raptors 905. Tip off is at 7:30pm on the G League YouTube channel.