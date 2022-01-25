Westchester Knicks struggle down the stretch, lose to Raptors 905

After a tough 25-point loss to the Maine Celtics on Saturday, the Westchester Knicks kicked off their three-game road trip against the Raptors 905.

Even though the Raptors opened the game on a 9-0 run, the Knicks countered with an 11-0 run of their own. Jordan Allen and Brandon Williams were responsible for the 11 points and played a big role offensively in the opening quarter. Both teams went back-and-fourth in the first quarter, as the Knicks trailed 28-27 after the first 12 minutes.

Dewan Hernandez provided a huge scoring boost and scored 14 of the team’s 25 in the second quarter. He scored some baskets at the rim and drained a couple threes, while nearly putting up a double-double at halftime. He continued to make an impact in the third quarter by drawing a charge and was getting more attention from the Raptors 905 on the offensive end.

Coming off a career-high 35 points, Brandon Williams continued to score the ball at a high rate against the Raptors 905. Just like Hernandez played a role controlling the second quarter, Williams got things rolling in the final 24 minutes. The Knicks rookie scored 23 of his 34 points in the second half. He shot the ball at an efficient rate and was getting to the line. Williams made an impact on the defensive end as well, as he swatted a career-high three shots and added one steal.

The Knicks took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Raptors started out on a 10-2 run and took their first lead since the second frame. Even though Westchester made it a one possession game on numerous occasions and made it a five-point game with 31 seconds left, the Knicks suffered a 112-105 loss.

Brandon Williams led Westchester with 34 points (10-19 FG), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Dewan Hernandez recorded his fourth double-double (29 points (11-19 FG) and 12 rebounds). Aamir Simms finished with 12 points (6-9 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kethan Savage totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

The Knicks are back in action on Wednesday against the Capital City Go-Go. Tip off is at 7pm on ESPN+ and MSG.