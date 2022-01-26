Heat 110, Knicks 96: Scenes from at least Cam Reddish got a workout

So, here we are again. The Miami Heat are way better than the Knicks, particularly the starting five. They showed it from the opening tip, jumping out to a 13-2 lead. They were up by a ton until a lineup of RJ Barrett and the bench brought the deficit back down to 10, They would trail by 13 at the half.

However, most Knicks fans knew what was coming. The Heat came out pf halftime with purpose, and the Knicks came out looking to get Julius Randle (four first-half points) involved. In one sense, it worked — Julius scored seven more points in the third quarter. Of course, by then the Knicks were down by 30.

The bench closed out this putrid affair, and made the final score a bit more respectable, as they usually do. Major props go to Obi Toppin, who ended up leading the team in scoring.

For the first time in his career, Obi Toppin led the Knicks in scoring:



18 points

7-9 shooting

2-3 three

5 rebounds

1 block

21 minutes

+20

Cam even got 10 minutes of garbage-time action. The good news is that he defended and rebounded pretty well! The bad news is that he took some pretty horrible shots, as is his M.O. Still, you can see the talent. I mean...I can, at least. Maybe Thibs can’t. Who the hell knows anymore?

No recap tonight. Try to enjoy the rest of your evening.