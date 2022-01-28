Ep. 135 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new show this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks continue to be inconsistent and are losing ground the playoff race

-Julius Randle trade rumors are starting to fly around. Should the Knicks think about moving him?

-Will the Hawks be sellers at the trade deadline?

-And one massive snub from the NBA All-Star Game Starters

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!