Bucks 123, Knicks 108: Scenes from at least we don’t have to play Giannis again this season

I guess it’s not bad enough that the Knicks have to take these beatings on an almost nightly basis — the NBA decided we need stay up past midnight to do it. Despite the game being played in Milwaukee, Friday night’s game between the Knicks and Bucks tipped off at 10 PM. And if you stayed up for the whole thing, you didn’t miss that much, unless you’re a big Giannis Antetokounmpo fan.

Giannis annihilated the Knicks to the tune of 38 points and 13 rebounds. Jrue Holiday (24 points) and Khris Middleton (20 points) also got in on the action. According to ESPN, it was the highest-scoring night of the season for Milwaukee’s Big 3. Grayson Allen also got 15 points, because this is America.

As for the Knicks, Evan Fournier (25 points) and RJ Barrett (23 points) led the scoring. RJ didn’t shoot well at all (6-20), but at least he finally had a good game from the free-throw line (8-10). Julius Randle chipped in nine points, which is becoming par for the course these days.

The Knicks only trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter, but the defending champs decided to go full Harlem Globetrotters on New York’s ass. Also, the Knicks missed a ton of free throws and couldn’t grab defensive rebounds. It sucked.

I’m not doing a recap in protest of this late start, as well as the Knicks’ general sucky vibe. The good news is that we don’t have to watch them again this weekend. Have fun!