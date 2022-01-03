Knicks intend to sign Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day deal

According to Shams Charania, the New York Knicks intend to sign Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract.

The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There's strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

The 6’3”, 27-year old Villanova alum was once considered a top collegiate point guard. He was co-winner of the Big East Conference’s Player of the Year award and received the Most Outstanding Player award as part of Villanova’s 2016 national championship team.

Undrafted in 2016, Arcidiacono was signed, but waived, by the Spurs and spent the past four years with Chicago. His most promising season was 2018-19, when he played 81 games, started 32, and averaged 24 minutes per game.

His NBA career averages are 4.8 points, 2.2 assists, and two rebounds in 207 regular-season games.

Chicago declined its team option on him this year. The Celtics gave him a look but waived him on October 16. Since then, he’s been tearing it up with the Maine Celtics, averaging 12.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in 31 minutes per game. He’s shooting 49% from the field and 44% from deep (attempting 4.2 threes).

I found no supporting evidence that Arcidiacono might stay with the team for the season (as suggested by Shams). Maybe Kemba Walker’s knee problem is a serious issue. Or perhaps Derrick Rose’s ankle surgery didn’t go as well as expected. We can only peer into the murk and try to interpret what glimmers.

Good luck, Ryan!