Knicks 116, Kings 96: Scenes from a much-needed beatdown of a scrub opponent

The Sacramento Kings are not good. The New York Knicks are also not good. Fortunately for Knicks fans, however, their team caught the Kings at the tail end of a long road trip. The Knicks took care of business against an overwhelmed Kings squad on Monday night.

It was a fun night from the start, as Evan Fournier scored the first 10 points for the Knicks. Fournier would score 16 in the first quarter alone as New York took an eight-point lead. That was about as close as the Kings would get for the rest of the night. Even Julius Randle (17 points on 7-14 shooting, nine rebounds) put together a quality performance.

On the second unit, Alec Burks bounced back from a stretch of rough outings to lead the team with 21 points. Rookie phenom Quentin Grimes was just showing off, dropping 14 points and three steals. He didn’t even need the three-ball that much, as he diced the Kings inside the arc.

Fun to see him cook Haliburton here too. pic.twitter.com/hd7ZPBOio0 — Tom Piccolo (@Tom_Piccolo) February 1, 2022

Obi Toppin (14 points) added the exclamation point, as he often does. Instead of dunking, though, he hit the Kings with a sweet ball fake and Eurostep before finishing the and-one layup.

Quick study abroad pic.twitter.com/z346eqa8iH — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 1, 2022

Fun night. It gets tougher from here, though. Recap to come.