Knicks 104, Pacers 94: Scenes from the return of 2020-21 Julius Randle and RJ Barrett

If the Knicks want to do anything this season, they’ll need far more than what they’ve been getting from RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. Both players assumedly know this as well. And on Tuesday night, they finally played a game we know they’re capable of playing.

The dynamic duo of 2020-21 returned to MSG in a 104-94 win over the Indiana Pacers. RJ got things started with 19 points in the first quarter en route to a 32-point night overall. He has struggled against quality rim protectors this season, but tonight he had a few tricks up his sleeve for Myles Turner.

RJ IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/q00M02YFNk — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 5, 2022

RJ didn’t quite match his career high after the hot start, but in many ways his second half was just as impressive. His jumper, which has deserted him many times this season, started to go wonky after his hot start. Still, he kept going to the rim and feasting inside.

RJ living around the rim tonight. pic.twitter.com/gnj7Tb4oeC — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 5, 2022

Barrett. Will. Not. Be. Denied.



He's up to 30 points through three. pic.twitter.com/KgrePtm2OQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 5, 2022

Randle helped close things out, with most of his 30 points coming in the second half.

.@J30_RANDLE gets to his spot and pushes the lead to 9. He's got 29. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/DvRVjVMrsg — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 5, 2022

What a return from COVID protocols for Julius.

Recap to come. Have a good evening.