Game Thread: Knicks vs. Celtics- 01/06/22

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics tonight in a battle of 18-20, tenth place teams. The Knicks are coming off a strong win versus Indiana on Tuesday. The C’s lost a squeaker in Beantown last night. Both teams are equally healthy, so this has the makings of a bona fide NBA game.

The game starts at 7:30 PM EST on MSG and TNT.