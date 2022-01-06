Knicks 108, Celtics 105: Scenes from a miracle finish at MSG

Believe me when I tell you that RJ Barrett was god awful shooting the basketball for most of the night Tuesday at MSG. The Boston Celtics defense, particular center Robert Williams, had RJ’s number throughout. RJ kept challenging the big man, and got his shot swatted approximately 240 times. As the Knicks and Celtics looked primed to head to overtime, with 1.5 second remaining and the game knotted at 105, RJ didn’t seem like the guy you’d want to take the last shot.

And yet, RJ ended up with the ball in his hands. And we witnessed a moment we haven’t seen in damn near a decade. Pure magic.

RJ BARRETT CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/KOIFmnuvFa — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 7, 2022

But there was so much more to this game, friends. The Celtics blew the doors off the Knicks in the first half, going up by as many as 25. The Knicks would rally, however, thanks to the most embattled player in the orange and blue, Evan Fournier. The Frenchman set a new career high with 41 points in the game.

Fournier, Barrett and Julius Randle all missed a free throw apiece near the end of the game, however, leaving Jayson Tatum enough leeway to hit a mid-range J for the tie. The Knicks did what they always do...until suddenly they did the opposite with the RJ game-winner.

Seriously, how rare is a Knicks buzzer-beater? It’s been more than nine years.

RJ Barrett’s game winning buzzer beater is the Knicks first since J.R. Smith at Phoenix; Dec. 26, 2012. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 7, 2022

Enjoy this one, Knicks fans. Recap to come.