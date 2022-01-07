Ep. 132 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new show breaking down the Knicks the NBA! Here is the show rundown:

-Julius Randle returns to the lineup, provides boost for the team

-Should Evan Fournier move to the bench?

-Who the Knicks should go after at the trade deadline

-More on COVID’s impact on the NBA

-Kyrie Irving returns for the Nets. How will this play out?

