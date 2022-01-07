Hey everyone! I’m back with a new show breaking down the Knicks the NBA! Here is the show rundown:
-Julius Randle returns to the lineup, provides boost for the team
-Should Evan Fournier move to the bench?
-Who the Knicks should go after at the trade deadline
-More on COVID’s impact on the NBA
-Kyrie Irving returns for the Nets. How will this play out?
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 132 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
Loading comments...