Ep. 132 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Julius Randle returns, the need for the Knicks to go for it at the trade deadline and Evan Fournier to the bench?

By Sean Saint Jacques
Hey everyone! I’m back with a new show breaking down the Knicks the NBA! Here is the show rundown:

-Julius Randle returns to the lineup, provides boost for the team

-Should Evan Fournier move to the bench?

-Who the Knicks should go after at the trade deadline

-More on COVID’s impact on the NBA

-Kyrie Irving returns for the Nets. How will this play out?

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 132 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

