Celtics 99, Knicks 75: Scenes from a second-half Boston massacre

The Boston Celtics have far more individual talent than the New York Knicks, especially since Julius Randle has regressed this season. That is why it is inexplicable — and to Boston haters like myself, hilarious — that the dreaded green goblins came into Saturday night with a worse record than the Knickerbockers.

The Knicks looked to put some more distance between themselves and Boston early, with one of their better two-way first quarters of the season. The ship looked good with Immanuel Quickley at the helm, starting for the injured Evan Fournier. The Celtics’ defense shut down New York in the second, as they only scored 16 points, but they still kept the game close, trailing only 44-42.

I’m not sure what Celtics coach Ime Udoka said to his guys at halftime, but the Celtics came out with that fire and desire, as Clyde would say. The Knicks simply had no answer for Boston’s talent and intensity, and the game quickly turned into a laugher. Julius Randle — 13 points on 6-19 shooting — didn’t exactly do a great job convincing Knicks fans that they shouldn’t boo him during the next blowout. 99-75 is your final. Those 75 points aren’t a lot.

75 points is the fewest points the Knicks have scored in a game since April 3, 2018, when they lost to the Magic 97-73. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 9, 2022

Oh well. The Knicks missed yet another chance to reach .500. They haven’t really played like a .500 team since the first month of the season, so it fits. Recap to come.