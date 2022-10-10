Quentin Grimes (foot) participated fully in practice, may play Wednesday

Things have been going pretty well for the New York Knicks so far this preseason, but fans would still like to see Quentin Grimes get on the court. The promising second-year player missed the first two games of the preseason with a sore foot.

But there’s been some good news on the Grimes front. He’s back to practice fully with his teammates, and there is apparently a chance that he plays Wednesday in Indiana.

Quentin Grimes (foot) went through all of practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. Said he wants to say where Grimes is tomorrow before making a call about his availability for Wednesday. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 10, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see, of course, but if that foot is healed, it would be great to get Grimes back on the court. Many fans were hoping Grimes would supplant incumbent Evan Fournier for the starting shooting guard spot. Sure, Thibs has already declared Fournier the “front-runner” for that spot, but we can still dream, right? Fournier didn’t look good at all in preseason opener, and Thibs rested him last Friday. Perhaps the Frenchman, who recently competed in the EuroBasket tournament, isn’t quite 100% either.

Even if Grimes is destined to start the season with the reserves, the fact that he’s back to practice is a good sign. We don’t want that foot issue acting up during the regular season. Get well soon, Grimey! Hope to see you in action Wednesday!