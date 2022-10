Here is this week’s show rundown:

-Full Eastern and Western Conference Standings Predictions

-NBA Finals Picks. Who wins the title?

-Where will the Knicks finish?

-Which teams in the west will take a step back?

-Can the Celtics, Suns and Warriors navigate treacherous waters?

And much more!

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!