What are the best and worst case scenarios for the Knicks this season?

Hello, friends. It is time to Knicks once again. The boys in orange and blue are coming off a disappointing season, and most of the key players (and head coach) are back. But there is a new point guard in town, and young talent waiting to burst forth. Will that be enough to get them back into the postseason?

What’s the ‘best case’ scenario this season?

The East is stacked, so Knicks fans shouldn’t be too concerned with their team’s record. They could take a major step forward and still not make the top six. Instead, let’s look to the promising young quartet of RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. If a few of them play up to their potential — and if the coach actually gives them the minutes they deserve — this should be a fun team.

What’s the ‘worst case’ scenario this season?

Would getting a few extra ping-pong balls in the Victor Wembanyama lottery really be such a bad thing for this franchise? Not really. But I think the Knicks are too deep to fall too far into the lottery. The worst-case scenario is probably dependent on head coach Tom Thibodeau. Does he spend the entire season pushing vet-heavy lineups? Do those lineups win just enough to convince the front office to keep Thibs on board, even if they end up a play-in loser? Will this franchise keep spinning its wheels? That would suck.

What’s the ‘most likely’ scenario this season?

Thibs will frustrate with his lineups, as per usual. After the games, he’ll tell you that you don’t watch enough film to judge him. But the dude can coach a defense. And the Knicks will likely get enough offense from new edition Jalen Brunson to improve from last season’s crap-tastrophe. The Knicks should compete for a play-in berth.

What are you most excited for going into this season?

Actual competent point guard play, as well as the continued emergence of the young guns.

Predict the Knicks’ win/loss record for the season.

40-42

Predict the Knicks’ conference seeding.

10th

Roster Additions

Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein

Roster Losses

Alec Burks, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel

Last season’s record

37-45

Last season’s conference ranking

11th

Last season’s offensive and defensive rating

Offense: 110.4 (22nd in NBA)

Defense: 110.5 (11th in NBA)