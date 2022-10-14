Knicks 105, Wizards 89: Scenes from the ruthless efficiency of Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks finished their preseason schedule with a fairly convincing 105-89 win over the Washington Wizards. The starting lineup put in the work tonight, jumping out to a huge lead early and regaining that lead when the bench gave pretty much all of it away.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 27 points in 31 minutes. He was magnificently efficient, shooting 10-16 from the field, 3-5 from three, and 4-4 from the line. Hopefully we grow used to these kind of numbers in the regular season.

JB through the trees pic.twitter.com/9tYYhsXz6M — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 14, 2022

Matching the verve of the Lilliputian Brunson was the big man, Mitchell Robinson. Money Mitch brutalized Washington’s front line, with 20 points, 12 rebounds (nine offensive), two blocks, and two steals.

Poor RJ Barrett had to settle for a pedestrian 19 points on 6-13 shooting (note the sarcasm, please). RJ continued his torrid pace from beyond the arc, hitting 4 of his 7 threes. We’d love to see this kind of scoring continue, RJ!

Big bucket Barrett pic.twitter.com/5xSVPlyLYh — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 14, 2022

Recap to come. Have a good evening.