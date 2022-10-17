Obi Toppin (ankle) out, Quentin Grimes (foot) limited in Knicks’ Sunday practice

If we’re being real, the main goal of preseason is to get out of it 100% healthy. In that case, the Knicks were almost successful. They practiced on Sunday afternoon, but Obi Toppin didn’t participate. Toppin appeared to sprain his ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday’s preseason finale against the Wizards.

Fortunately, head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t seem particularly concerned:

Obi Toppin didn't practice. Thibodeau thinks he'll be fine. Said it is precautionary. #knicks — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 16, 2022

Let’s just choose to believe Thibs in this case. Let’s all agree that Obi will be good to go for Wednesday’s season opener in Memphis. The team could really use some Obi buckets as they face off against one of the NBA’s best.

Quentin Grimes played his first preseason game Friday after sitting for two weeks with a sore foot. The Knicks are playing it safe with him as well, so he was limited in Sunday’s practice.

Quentin Grimes was also very limited, but just part of building him back up, Thibodeau said. #knicks — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 16, 2022

If you missed Friday’s game, Grimes played about 16 minutes. He didn’t start, but he played the back end of the first and second half with the starters. Evan Fournier is pretty much a lock to start the regular season at shooting guard, but it was cool to see Thibs run Grimes out there with the big boys. Foot injuries can be stubborn, so they’re taking the slow approach to ramping up his minutes. If he plays Wednesday, we’ll just have to wait and see how much burn he gets from Thibs.

Two more days to go! Let’s all be healthy!