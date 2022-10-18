Quentin Grimes’ sore foot is a officially a problem for the Knicks

The New York Knicks’ injury report for Wednesday’s regular season opener dropped a day early. There is only one name on it, but it’s a troubling name. The sad saga of Quentin Grimes’ sore foot continues, as he will miss the game in Memphis.

Injury update for tomorrow's game.



Out:

Quentin Grimes (Sore left foot) pic.twitter.com/XkMj7dNTGv — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 18, 2022

Knicks fans had high hopes the for second-year shooting guard heading into the preseason. But then a few eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of Grimes wearing a walking boot in photos of training camp practices. The team admitted Grimes was dealing with a sore foot. No big deal, right? But then he missed the first game of preseason. And then the second. And then the third. Fans were relieved when Grimes played 16 minutes in the preseason finale last Friday. He only took two shots, missing both, but he played his typical exemplary defense and made a few sweet dishes. Life was good.

And now, on the precipice of the regular season, life isn’t so good for Grimes and his foot. He hasn’t practiced fully with the team since Friday’s game.

Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tomorrow vs. MEM due to left foot soreness. Grimes missed first 3 preseason games due to ailment, played in final preseason game on Friday. He was unable to participate in full practice Sunday & Monday. Couldn’t practice today due to soreness. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 18, 2022

Fans are left wondering why Grimes even played last Friday if the foot wasn’t fully healed. Maybe they thought it was? Foot injuries are tricky things. Whatever the case, this is a disturbing development. Many of us were hoping Grimes could help the Knicks’ perimeter defense. The starting lineup mostly rode roughshod over opponents in preseason, but they did appear to struggle containing dribble penetration. Neither Jalen Brunson nor Evan Fournier is regarded as much of a point-of-attack defender. Now they face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. A healthy Grimes could really make a difference. Alas.

Get well soon, Quentin Grimes. The Knicks will need both of your feet this season.