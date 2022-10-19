Previewing Thursday’s Doubleheader on TNT

This season, Posting and Toasting will be promoting the weekly TNT doubleheader. For the inaugural week, we’ll start with this Thursday’s slate of games and then focus on Tuesday match-ups going forward. Not confused? Great.

The first of the two tilts on the schedule is Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Philadelphia 76ers (0-1). The Sixers couldn’t keep up with Boston’s Tatum-Brown tandem on Tuesday night and fell 126-117. In the losing effort, James Harden led Philly with 35 points and at least one egregious shimmy. Joel Embiid chipped in 26 points, 15 boards, and five assists. Tyrese Maxey is one of the non-Knick players I’ll be following this season, and he availed himself of 21 points.

This will be the first game of the 2022-23 campaign for the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Already, the injury bug has struck in Brewtown, with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton both out for multiple weeks. Milwaukee went 0-5 in the preseason, and even with a Greek deity on their side, I predict a win for Philly.

Game One Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

Date and Time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Outcome Odds

Spread: Sixers -4

O/U: 225

Bucks ML: +140

Odds up to date as of Wednesday afternoon from DraftKings Sportsbook

The second game on the schedule is LA Clippers (0-0) at Los Angeles Lakers (0-1). The Lakers started their campaign with 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James proved to be in fine form, with 31 points 14 rebounds, and eight assists in 35 minutes. Anthony Davis played! And he logged 27 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes. Not too shabby for the injury-prone big man.

This is the season opener for the Clippers, who went 1-2 in the preseason. Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his official return after missing all of last season due to injury. If he and Paul George are in prime form, this could be the year that the Clippers bring home their first Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

Out for the Lakers: point guard Dennis Schroder, center Thomas Bryant, and small forward Troy Brown, Jr. All signs indicate that the entire Clipper contingent will be available for the contest. I predict these two California teams to beat the over (222.5) and the Lakers fall to 0-and-2.

Game Two Details

Fixture: LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Outcome Odds

Spread: Clippers -5

O/U: 225.5

Lakers ML: +180

Odds up to date as of Wednesday afternoon from DraftKings Sportsbook

