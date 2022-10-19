 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grizzlies 115, Knicks 112 (OT): Scenes from the return of Knicks-related heartbreak

They fought hard. They lost.

By Joe Flynn
NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are back, friends! And so is the requisite heartbreak that comes with watching the Knicks. Our guys fought their hearts out in the second half, erasing a 19-point deficit on the road against a superior foe. They managed to send the game into overtime with a clutch three from a resurgent Cam Reddish.

Ja Morant nearly won it in regulation, but Jalen Brunson slid in the way to draw the charge.

In OT, the Knicks got in trouble early when Julius Randle (who was sensational, by the way) fouled out. Head coach Tom Thibodeau decided to go small, reinserting Evan Fournier and moving Reddish to the 4. It was a mistake — Fournier got caught napping on the go-ahead three. He also missed the potential game-tying three at the buzzer. The Knicks were better when playing through Reddish, who made the critics (myself included) look foolish with a tantalizing 22 points on 9-15 shooting, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Knicks are going to have a tough decision to make when Quentin Grimes comes back.

Oh well. They played their hearts out. If they made some shots (9-37 from three), they probably win. But that’s basketball. Recap to come.

