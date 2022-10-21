 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ep. 173 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Knicks lose overtime thriller to Memphis on Opening Night. Brooklyn and Denver get stunned by New Orleans and Utah respective. Plus, most underappreciated performances from around the league during the NBA’s opening week of games.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Here is the show rundown:

-Knicks lose overtime thriller in Memphis

-Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein shine off the bench

-Jalen Brunson’s debut shows how good this Knicks team could be

-Brooklyn and Denver start off slow

-Golden State smashes the Lakers

-Utah and New Orleans impress

-Plus, underappreciated performances from the Opening Night games and much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 173 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

