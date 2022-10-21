Here is the show rundown:
-Knicks lose overtime thriller in Memphis
-Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein shine off the bench
-Jalen Brunson’s debut shows how good this Knicks team could be
-Brooklyn and Denver start off slow
-Golden State smashes the Lakers
-Utah and New Orleans impress
-Plus, underappreciated performances from the Opening Night games and much more!
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 173 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
