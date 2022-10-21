Here is the show rundown:

-Knicks lose overtime thriller in Memphis

-Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein shine off the bench

-Jalen Brunson’s debut shows how good this Knicks team could be

-Brooklyn and Denver start off slow

-Golden State smashes the Lakers

-Utah and New Orleans impress

-Plus, underappreciated performances from the Opening Night games and much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 173 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!