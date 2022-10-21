Knicks 130, Pistons 106: Scenes from the return of the super-bench

The New York Knicks crushed the Detroit Pistons. 130-106, for their first win of the 2022-23 regular season. It was a rewarding win, as a few players who struggled on opening night bounced back with huge games.

RJ Barrett responded from his 3-18 shooting performance with 18 points on 8-15 shooting. But it was his passing in the first half that really got the Knicks’ offense humming.

MAKE WAY for iHART pic.twitter.com/u5NFnBAuxI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 22, 2022

The starters really struggled to contain the young Pistons on defense in the third quarter, as Detroit whittled a 29-point deficit down to 14. The energy just wasn’t there. It took Thibs awhile — too long, if you ask me — to go back to the bench. But once he did, Immanuel Quickley absolutely took over the game. He ended the third quarter with an and-1 okie-doke.

.@IQ_GodSon putting his signature on the night ➕1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/SPFNRgQ684 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 22, 2022

From there, the rest of the game was a laugher. The Pistons had no answer for IQ, who finished with a team-high 20 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. Not to be outdone, his partner-in-crime, Obi Toppin, chipped in 16 points, 4 rebounds a 3 assists of his own.

OBI BRINGING THE HOUSE DOWN pic.twitter.com/EsPM1PMGZI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 22, 2022

I love these two. I love RJ. I love the Knicks. Recap to come.