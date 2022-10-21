 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks 130, Pistons 106: Scenes from the return of the super-bench

IQ and Obi returned to form against the Pistons

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks crushed the Detroit Pistons. 130-106, for their first win of the 2022-23 regular season. It was a rewarding win, as a few players who struggled on opening night bounced back with huge games.

RJ Barrett responded from his 3-18 shooting performance with 18 points on 8-15 shooting. But it was his passing in the first half that really got the Knicks’ offense humming.

The starters really struggled to contain the young Pistons on defense in the third quarter, as Detroit whittled a 29-point deficit down to 14. The energy just wasn’t there. It took Thibs awhile — too long, if you ask me — to go back to the bench. But once he did, Immanuel Quickley absolutely took over the game. He ended the third quarter with an and-1 okie-doke.

From there, the rest of the game was a laugher. The Pistons had no answer for IQ, who finished with a team-high 20 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. Not to be outdone, his partner-in-crime, Obi Toppin, chipped in 16 points, 4 rebounds a 3 assists of his own.

I love these two. I love RJ. I love the Knicks. Recap to come.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...