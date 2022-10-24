NBA on TNT Preview: Two excellent matchups on the Tuesday night docket

Tuesday’s TNT doubleheader is 24 hours away, so time remains for you to shop for snacks and beverages basketball fans. There are two excellent games on the slate with the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) facing the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) first, and then the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (2-1) taking on the Phoenix Suns (2-1).

Lucky you, there in your easy chair. These are four playoff-caliber teams and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect approximately five hours of riveting sports television, so maybe grab two bags of Doritos?

If you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at New Orleans Pelicans (2-1)

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

After the Knicks lured playoff hero Jalen Brunson from the Mavs, many speculated about how Luka Dončić and company would replace his nightly contribution of 16.3 points and 4.8 assists. Judging by the eye test, I think the Mavericks have figured it out. They lost a squeaker against the Suns in the season-opener, and then beat the daylights out of the Memphis Grizzlies, winning by a margin of 41 points.

For the Pelicans, team leader Brandon Ingram is on a tear to start the season, but, obviously, the player most eyes are upon is Zion Williamson. The big fella who missed last season due to foot problems has returned in great shape and motivated to lead his team to the postseason. These Pelicans lost in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, but with Zion back and a starting line-up that also includes veteran sharpshooter CJ McCollum, phenomenal sophomore Herb Jones, and ol’ Lithuanian Lightning Jonas Valanciunas, these birds are no joke.

Injury update: Zion will be out with a posterior hip contusion, and Ingram might sit as well with a concussion. Given this wrinkle, I trust Dallas to win this one, folks. For the latest odds on this game, check DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Phoenix Suns (2-1)

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

The 2021-22 Suns won a league-leading 64 games but failed to get past the Mavs in the Western Conference semifinals. Then, hoooboy, what an offseason. First came the Robert Sarver drama, then the Deandre Ayton drama, and finally the Jae Crowder drama. Sprinkle on some whispers about Chris Paul’s age, and you’d be forgiven to expect the team to falter this season. Yet, after three games, this team has proven to be resilient. The Suns came from behind to defeat the Mavs by two in their opener, and fell to the Blazers by just two, thanks to 41 points from Damian Lillard.

The Warriors haven’t lost a step since taking home their latest Larry O’Brien trophy. They still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green (for now). Still have Andrew Wiggins and a well-compensated Jordan Poole. Maybe they won’t be the first seed, but, barring injury, this team should rank high in the playoff mix once again.

This game feels like a toss-up, too, but I never feel comfortable betting against Steph. Do as you see fit, friends.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Suns -3

O/U: 224.5

Warriors ML: +120

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook.