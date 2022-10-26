Game Thread: Knicks vs. Hornets- 10/26/22

The New York Knicks look to win their third game in a row as they take on the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at MSG. The Hornets beat them down on several occasions last season, so I hope the players are out for revenge, even if Charlotte is missing key players LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. These teams are both 2-1, so let’s get that W and put them behind us in the (very early) Eastern Conference standings.

Tip-off is at 7:30 on MSG. This is your game thread. This is At The Hive. Go the Knicks!