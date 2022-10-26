Knicks 134, Hornets 131 (OT): Scenes from Jalen Brunson, our PG and savior

The New York Knicks held off a frisky and hot-shooting Charlotte Hornets squad, 134-131, thanks mainly to the heroics of point guard Jalen Brunson. Seriously, this was a game the franchise has specialized in blowing over the past two decades. The defenses didn’t really come to play throughout most of the night. The holdovers from last season — particularly RJ Barrett and Julius Randle — struggled to hit big buckets late. But Brunson is the new blood this team has needed.

New York held the lead most of the way, but the Hornets, who were missing LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, simply would not go away. They took a late lead, and several Knicks appeared to be developing a case of lemon booty. But not Brunson.

CLUTCH BUCKET BRUNSON pic.twitter.com/mcZlz35lLt — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 27, 2022

BRUNSON IGNITING IN OT pic.twitter.com/GHzWVGhzbF — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 27, 2022

Brunson finished with 27 points on 10-15 shooting, 7 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. He isn’t exactly known for his passing, but he was dropping exquisite dimes all night long.

WHAT A PASS‼️ pic.twitter.com/9NeEDtc7nl — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 27, 2022

Praise be to Brunson! Recap to come.