Knicks pick up team options on Quickley, Toppin, and Grimes

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they had exercised the fourth-year team options for Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, and the third-year team option for Quentin Grimes. With the talk of the town centering around a 3-1 record, the improved offense, and the savior we’ve come to know as Jalen Brunson, it was unsurprising that this news went under the radar.

All three guys are valued highly by the franchise, as evident by the front office’s reluctance to go all in on the Donovan Mitchell deal, and Quickley and Toppin have been integral in providing the Knicks with elite depth off the bench. Exercising these options is a no-brainer for the team, regardless of what their ultimate plans are for these players. Whether the goal is to retain and develop them as the team builds for the future, or using them as a potential trade pieces, it would make little sense not to pick up their team options.

Team Updates



Today, the team exercised Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin's fourth-year team options, as well as Quentin Grimes third-year team option. pic.twitter.com/hCHR22RfYt — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 26, 2022

For those wondering, the Knicks have until June 29th, 2023 to pick up the team option on Deuce McBride for the 23-24 season. They also have a team option on Jericho Sims for the 2024-25 season, with both this season and next being partially guaranteed.