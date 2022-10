Here is the show rundown:

-Knicks have won three straight games with Jalen Brunson leading the way.

-The Nets, Heat and Sixers struggle in the east.

-The Lakers and Clippers are off to a slow start.

-The Jazz and Blazers begin the season strong. Can they keep it up?

