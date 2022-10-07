Ep. 171 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks beat the Pistons in their preseason debut.

-Jalen Brunson leads the starters to a strong outing and made an instant impact.

-Draymond Green takes a swing at Jordan Poole and wild fallout from it.

-An update after the investigation into Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.

-Blake Griffin signs with the Celtics

And much more!

