Preseason Game Thread: Knicks vs. Pacers- 10/07/22

The New York Knicks are back in the preseason saddle Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. Like their first opponent, the Pistons, the Pacers aren’t good. This won’t be much of a challenge, even for preseason.

Cam Reddish (ankle) is playing. Not only that, but he will start in place of Evan Fournier (rest).

Game is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is Indy Cornrows. Please do no post any large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal game streams in the comments. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!