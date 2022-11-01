NBA on TNT Preview: Two conference rivalries are scheduled for Tuesday Night

Tonight’s TNT doubleheader features two tilts between conference rivals who could be jockeying for playoff positioning by the end of the regular season. This time out, you’ll be treated to first the Chicago Bulls (3-4) at the Brooklyn Nets (2-5), then the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) at the Phoenix Suns (5-1). If you are inclined to place a civilized wager on these affairs, or get kinky with some parlay action, DraftKings would love your business.

They say you can learn a lot from a dummy, but it’s best to never listen to a moron, especially when it comes to matters of money. Hence, take my recommendations with a grain of salt—and have fun.

Game One Details

Fixture: the Chicago Bulls (3-4) at Brooklyn Nets (2-5)

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7:30 PM ET, TNT

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

The Bulls and Nets are both off to middling seasons thus far. The Nets played last night, with a revenge victory over the Indiana Pacers. Could fatigue be a factor in tonight’s game, the second of a back-to-back?

DeMar DeRozan is the chief Bull with 25.9 points plus 4.6 assists while shooting 53% from the field, 33% from deep. Nikola Vucevic leads them in rebounding with 11.9 boards per game. Chicago is 20th in the league for points per game (112.7) and 16th with a net rating of -0.4.

The Nets are averaging 113.5 points per game. Combined with Chicago, that’s a total of 226.2. This tilt could go either way, but I expect Chicago to win. Why not bundle the moneyline in a same game parlay and add over-25 points for DeRozan and over-10 boards for Vooch? Or maybe bundle Brooklyn to cover the spread, Kevin Durant to score over 30 points, Kyrie to score 20+? For Brooklyn’s game against the Hoosiers last night, I stacked up something akin to the latter and tripled my money. Not a bad night of betting.

Don’t feel like gambling tonight? That’s cool. Feel free to tune in just to boo whenever Kyrie Irving touches the ball. Express yourself!

Outcome Odds

Spread: Nets -1, -110

O/U: 232.5

Bulls ML: +110

Odds up to date as of Tuesday morning, from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) at Phoenix Suns (5-1)

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 10:00 PM ET, TNT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ, 10:00 PM ET

Two of the leagues toughest defenses match up in this one. Defensively, Phoenix and Minnesota rank fourth and fifth in the league, respectively. The Suns are scoring 118.7 points per game, while the T’Wolves are netting 115.1. That’s a total of 233.8 for the mathematically challenged among you. Given the strength of these defenses, it’s likely they won’t hit that total tonight.

Phoenix seeks their fifth straight home win. Devin Booker is their lead man on offense, with 29.3 points per game while shooting 53% from the field and 36% from deep. Recently, I made a little scratch by betting Chris Paul would score under 12.5. With DraftKings Same Game Parlay, you could do something similar, and add the spread plus a Booker bet. Get creative!

Outcome Odds

Spread: Suns -4, -110

O/U: 227.5

Minnesota ML: +150

Odds up to date as of Tuesday morning, from DraftKings Sportsbook