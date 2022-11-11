Ep. 176 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:
-The Knicks beat the Sixers and T-Wolves but lose to the Nets and Celtics.
-Will the Knicks be able to seize any momentum?
-Can the Knicks finally get their “megastar” sooner rather than later?
-Why what Kyrie Irving has to do to return to the court in Brooklyn isn’t “excessive as LeBron James thinks it is.
