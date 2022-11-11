 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ep. 176 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

The Knicks fail to build off of two important road victories, New York’s plan to get a “megastar” and the latest on the Kyrie Irving controversy.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks beat the Sixers and T-Wolves but lose to the Nets and Celtics.

-Will the Knicks be able to seize any momentum?

-Can the Knicks finally get their “megastar” sooner rather than later?

-Why what Kyrie Irving has to do to return to the court in Brooklyn isn’t “excessive as LeBron James thinks it is.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 176 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

