Ep. 176 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks beat the Sixers and T-Wolves but lose to the Nets and Celtics.

-Will the Knicks be able to seize any momentum?

-Can the Knicks finally get their “megastar” sooner rather than later?

-Why what Kyrie Irving has to do to return to the court in Brooklyn isn’t “excessive as LeBron James thinks it is.

