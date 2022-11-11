Quentin Grimes practiced, discussed his foot injury

The young season has been a frustrating one for Quentin Grimes. The second-year wing seemed poised for a breakout following an excellent showing in Summer League. But as soon as training camp started, he was felled by a sore foot. He cam back for the final game of preseason, then missed the beginning of the regular season with that same damned foot soreness. He played two games, including one start, and then BAM...that damn foot soreness popped up again.

Grimes did get on the court for a few garbage-time minutes in Wednesday’s humiliating blowout loss in Brooklyn, and he practiced fully on Thursday. What’s more, he finally let fans in on what’s happening with that foot.

Quentin Grimes update on sore foot:



He practiced fully today, should play tomorrow.



He's undergone two MRIs. Pain flared up after game in Philly.



Says it's not plantar and surgery is not needed. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 10, 2022

Quentin Grimes says he felt some soreness after the 76ers game, which is why he sat out for two more games. Said there was never any conversation about surgery or anything of the like. Doing maintenance and massages and whatnot to stay loose. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 10, 2022

A few things:

I’m happy it isn’t plantar fasciitis, which is the type of injury that can really ruin a season.

“Doing maintenance” makes it sound like the foot problem isn’t completely going away anytime soon.

Grimes should play Friday night against the Pistons. How many minutes will he get? We’ll have to find out!