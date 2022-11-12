Knicks name Ronnie Fieg first-ever creative director

Welcome to the Mecca of Basketball, Ronnie Fieg!

As the New York Knicks announced on Instagram on Friday, the franchise from Manhattan just named the founder and owner of fashion brand Kith their Creative Director. Fieg will become the first-ever CD of the Knicks, as this is a brand new role in the organization created exclusively for Queens native.

The fact is hardly unknown: Fieg is NYC-born and raised, and a lifelong, womb-to-tomb Knicks fanatic. After collaborating with the Knicks—and Nike—ahead of the 2020-21 season crafting the franchise’s fourth installment of their City Edition jerseys and retaking on the assignment last year, it always made sense for the partnership between these three behemoths to keep going.

New Yorkers got to witness the 2022-23 City Edition jerseys on wore on the hardwood by the New York Knicks this season yesterday under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden as the Knicks hosted—and defeated—the Detroit Pistons.

Introducing the 2022-2023 City Edition Uniform, designed by Kith. The Knicks will debut them on-court tomorrow, Friday 11/11 against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/1V6ZGfvQFZ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 10, 2022

For this truly unique piece of garment, Fieg decided to pay homage to the Knicks of the recent past. In his own words, Fieg wrote over Kith’s blog that the uniform “takes inspiration from the 1999-2003 Knicks” and it “bridges the gap between past and present.”

When it comes to Fieg’s duties in his new role as Creative Director of the New York Knicks, the designer will “take on responsibilities that will focus on building a community around an international brand, as well as developing an in-house line of products.”

The Knicks celebrated “Kith Night at Madison Square Garden” yesterday with the franchise officially “debuting our 2022-2023 City Edition Uniform and new court, designed by Ronnie and his brand Kith.”

As part of the event and before the game tipped off, the Knicks opened a space inside the front entrance of MSG that boasted the full KITH for Knicks 2022 Collection one day before its global release today, Saturday, Nov. 12th.

“Upon entry, every fan was gifted a copy of the Kith for SLAM Commemorative Knicks Magazine, and they also found a collaborative towel created with the Knicks and Stella Artois on their seat. Concession stands throughout the arena served beverages in co-branded Kith for Knicks cups, and Kith Treats were also serving the Fiegster ice cream special to select seats. During breaks in the game, tees from the collection were launched into the stands.”

As explained in the official NBA press release, the new uniform “highlights the renowned era as direct inspirations were taken from the 1999-2003 years of Knicks Basketball.” When it comes to the actual design by the minds working at Nike and Kith, it can be seen how “the top features a V-neck inspired by that same era, while inverted colors from 1998-2012 seasons were also used. The iconic Knicks branding on the chest gets a sleek update and lastly, the Nike NYC swoosh logo continues to be seen on both the jersey and short, highlighting the partnership’s clear and modern look.“

The Knicks also debuted their new City Edition court design in the game against Detroit on Friday, which features the NYC skyline behind each baseline along with an exclusive black, orange, and blue color palette used for the court’s background, the Knicks logo and the paint zones, and the three-point and free-throw lines respectively.

The New York Knicks’ City Edition jersey was co-designed by Kith, and honors the black base of the team’s late 90s and 2000s era with an inverted color design. The “Nike NYC” logo is placed on the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/jLd2ClVGBP — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 10, 2022

The Kith for New York Knicks 2022 adult and kids collections release officially on Saturday, Nov. 12th, at all Kith shops, 11AM EST on Kith.com, 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com, and on the Kith App.