The Jeff Saturday Game: Which ex-Knick should become the new head coach?

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s seat is getting warm. If I were to poll the readers on this site, I’m guessing most of them would want him fired post-haste. But what about Thibs’ replacement? Sure, assistant coach Johnnie Bryant is probably in line for the job, and he would make a fine replacement, but let’s think outside of the box for a moment.

Have you heard the story of Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday? He was a legendary former Colts player who was working in radio when his owner made the peculiar move of hiring him as a replacement for struggling head coach Frank Reich. The move was widely panned at the time, but the Colts did win their first game under Coach Saturday.

So let’s play a game, shall we? You are Knicks owner James Dolan. You can fire Thibs, but you can only replace him with a former Knicks player who has never been an NBA head coach before. Who would it be? Would you go with Patrick Ewing, who has a ton of experience as an NBA assistant and a college head coach? Or would you risk it all and go with someone like Latrell Sprewell, because Coach Spree would bring the vibes back to MSG?

Personally, I would hire Pablo Prigioni. He’s a true Knick, he has experience as an NBA assistant, and he recently coached Argentina to gold in international competition. Coach Pablo knows the secret to returning the Knicks to glory.

The choice is yours, folks. Let me know your pick in the comments.