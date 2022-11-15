NBA on TNT Preview: Two fun matchups are slated for Tuesday Night

Need something to distract you from your Knickerbocker woes? Tuesday’s TNT doubleheader might briefly cure what ails ya. First, the Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) travel to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Pelicans (7-6). Then the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) continue their California trip with a tilt against the Sacramento Kings (6-6). Pretty evenly matched teams, should be a fun watch.

If you like betting, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) at New Orleans Pelicans (7-6)

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Smoothie King Center, Dallas, TX.

The Grizz and Pels last faced off in April, 2022. The furry bunch left a pile of bloody feathers in their wake, devouring New Orleans 141-114. That was then, this is now, Emilio. This time, Pels have Zion Williamson back in action, and we all know he has quite an appetite.

For the Pelicans, team leader Brandon Ingram has started the season well, averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists in nine games. In addition to B.I. and Zion, their starting five also includes veteran CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Jonas Valanciunas. Fun line-up!

The Grizzlies are no slouches, either. With Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, they may have the league’s best backcourt. Assuming that no one has read this far into my DK advertisement, I’ll remark here that Desmond Bane sounds like the singer of an 80’s glam-metal band, and if you agree, let me know in the comments. Bueller? Bueller?

If you have read this far (bless you), here are some relevant stats. The Grizzlies have the 21st defense in the league, the 14th-best net rating (0.9), and score 114.8 points per game. The Pelicans have the 10th-ranked defense, the seventh-best net rating (3.2), and score 116.5 points. The teams combine for a total of 231.3 PPG. Compare that to the current Over / Under and bet accordingly.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Pelicans -1.5 (-110), Memphis ML: +105

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets (6-8) at Sacramento Kings (6-6).

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

The Nets last played the Kings in February, 2022, and whooped them. This season’s Kings are a more competent than last year’s, though. With the addition of Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, they have added offense to support the top tandem of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

DraftKings lets you mix-and-match a same-game parlay. Hence, I often do a combo of Kevin Durant’s points, assists, and rebounds. Betting those stats individually will yield small rewards, due to low odds. But KD usually delivers on a conservative (for him) line of (something like) over-under 25.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 5.5 boards, and that’s the sort of low-risk mixed-plate that a nervous gambler like me can stomach.

I bet dimes, folks. Literally, dimes. Don’t ask me for high-rolling advice.

The Nets rate 13th in the league for both defense and net rating (+1.4), and score 110.1 points per game. The Kings have the 26th-ranked defense, the 18th-best net rating (+0.1), and score 116.8 points. The teams combine for a total of 226.9 PPG. Compare that to the current Over / Under and bet accordingly.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Pick -110, ML: -110

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook