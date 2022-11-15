Knicks 118, Jazz 111: Scenes from HIMmanuel Quickley (was benched at the end of the game for some reason)

The New York Knicks rallied during the early part of the fourth quarter to build up a double-digit lead, and then survived Tom Thibodeau’s usual dumbassery late to secure a 118-111 win over the Utah Jazz.

I’ll just come out and say it: Immanuel Quickley had one of those spectacular fourth-quarter performances he has become known for during his time with the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson, no slouch in the fourth himself, went out of his way to compliment IQ after the game:

Himmanuel was joined by his partner-in-crime Obi Toppin, who hit a pair of threes to help push the Knicks into the lead.

OBI TOPPIN IS A SNIPER!! pic.twitter.com/9OASgVrtBg — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 16, 2022

If you’ve watched the Knicks over the years, you can probably guess what happened next. Thibs removed Toppin, then Quickley. Once IQ and Obi left the game, it was up to Jalen Brunson to stave off the inevitable Jazz comeback. He came up with several clutch buckets.

When he wasn’t hitting shots, he was finding Cam Reddish for a clutch bucket. Reddish (19 points) was simply magnificent in this one.

Cam off the glass! pic.twitter.com/ZSwS8hrw47 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 16, 2022

Without the efforts of Cam and Brunson, I guarantee the Jazz come back and take this game once Thibs pulled IQ and Obi. It was so dumb. But let’s celebrate the good we saw tonight. Quickley is back. Cam is real. Obi’s three-point shooting is real.

Recap to come.