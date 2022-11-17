Knicks 106, Nuggets 103: Scenes from a magnificent ending to the Denver losing streak

The New York Knicks won in Denver for the first time since 2006, holding off the Nuggets for a thrilling 106-103 win.

This was a tense affair throughout, but the Nuggets looked like they had it won midway through the fourth when they built a 10-point lead. RJ Barrett, who was suffering from an illness, yet had played the most minutes of any Knick up to that point, was straight butt-cheeks throughout. Julius Randle paced the team with 24 first-half points, but his outside shot vanished in the second half.

But then something weird happened: Randle came back into the game, and just balled the hell out...not with his scoring, but with his defense and hustle.

Randle throws it down!! pic.twitter.com/ueSK1xD6dz — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 17, 2022

clutch play of the game? pic.twitter.com/fkeO9c1bFs — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 17, 2022

Once the Knicks had regained the lead, they needed some more stops. Clutch assassin Jamal Murray had two shots at the go-ahead bucket, but was foiled each time: first, by some mind-blowing defense on a switch from center Jericho Sims (we don’t have footage of that yet), and finally by the team’s premier stopper, Immanuel Quickley.

Immanuel Quickley locks up Jamal Murray on the final possession pic.twitter.com/zNrlINuXID — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 17, 2022

We leave the final word to Jalen Brunson: