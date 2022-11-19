Warriors 111, Knicks 101: Scenes from a classic crap first quarter ripple effect

The road trip had been going so well until the Knicks met the defending champions, who have been nearly perfect at home to start the season. That continued as the Warriors took down the Knicks 111-101 to end New York’s brief winning streak.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 24 points while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins each added 20 points in the victory. The Knicks were led by Julius Randle’s 20 points and RJ Barrett had 18 points in the loss.

After Golden State outscored New York 35-19 in the first quarter, the Knicks were playing catch-up the whole night. On multiple occasions, the Knicks had chances to get back into it.

There were big plays that could’ve sparked a comeback, but the champs had an answer every time.

The Knicks fought until the end, but the champs held firm and New York loses their first game of this five-game road trip. Recap in the morning. Have a good night, friends.