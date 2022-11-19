Cam Reddish “day to day” with groin injury

Friday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors wasn’t that dispiriting — the Warriors are the defending champs, and they rarely lose in their own building. However, there was one bit of news from the loss that really made Friday a night to forget.

Cam Reddish left the game in the third quarter, went back to the locker room, and didn’t return. After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau said he’s now day-to-day with a groin injury.

Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is day to day with the groin injury. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 19, 2022

According to Reddish, the injury developed over the course of the game.

Cam Reddish says there wasn't just one play where he hurt the groin. Said it started to bother him throughout the game and eventually he had to come out. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 19, 2022

This is bad news. Groin injuries — even minor ones — don’t go away overnight. The Knicks need Cam, who has been something of a revelation this season. He’s currently tied for fourth on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game. That might not seem like much, but he’s also tasked with guarding the opponent’s top perimeter scorer every game. With RJ Barrett struggling, Cam has been playing huge minutes recently.

So what happens now? Will Thibs bring back Evan Fournier? Will he give Quentin Grimes a shot? We’ll likely find out Sunday.