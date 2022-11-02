Hawks 112, Knicks 99: Scenes from dookie

I need to make this 150 words, so let’s get going. The New York Knicks blew a 23-point second-quarter lead with astonishing quickness. The Hawks whittled their deficit down to eight by halftime thanks to some wild doo-doo from Julius Randle and Evan Fournier to end the half. A quick 9-0 run to start the third quarter gave the Hawks a lead they would not relinquish.

In many ways, the second and third quarters were Tom Thibodeau’s masterpiece. The bench was cruising, but he insisted on bringing the starters back in to end the second. When it quickly became evident they were getting overwhelmed, Thibs did...nothing. Then when they blew the lead altogether in the third, Thibs did...nothing again. He just stood by and let the game slip away. By the time the bench came back in at the end of the third, the entire team was shell-shocked. They did managed to get the deficit from 19 back down to 10, but the Hawks had no trouble holding them off. Pathetic effort.

Anyway, fire Thibs. Recap to come.