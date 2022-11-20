Derrick Rose left Sunday’s game against the Suns with a toe injury

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose sat out the second half of Sunday’s 116-95 loss in Phoenix with a sore toe.

Knicks say Derrick Rose (sore right toe) will not return today vs Phoenix. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 20, 2022

Rose was quite good in the first half, scoring 7 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in just 7:51 of playing time. He was fortunate to miss the second half, as his teammates got the crap kicked out of them by the Suns.

Interestingly, Evan Fournier didn’t replace Rose on the second unit. Instead, it was Miles McBride who got the minutes with the reserves. Deuce played the last few minutes of the third quarter and the entirety of the fourth quarter, scoring 9 points on 4-6 shooting.

There was no mention of Rose after the game, so we’re just going to have to wait on his status for Monday night’s contest in Oklahoma City. Personally, I don’t think there’s any chance in hell Rose will play tomorrow. He’s 34 years old, he has a lengthy injury history, and the Knicks have four days off following the game in OKC. Let the old man rest up, please.